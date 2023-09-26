Advertise With Us
Student charged with making threats toward Martin County schools

Javion Brown
Javion Brown(Martin County S.O.)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A student has been charged with making social media threats against two Martin County schools.

Sheriff deputies have charged Javion Brown with felony communicating threats of mass violence at an educational property.

A school resource officer was alerted by a school employee that a threatening message had been made against South Creek Middle & High School this morning. The two schools share the same building on Highway 903 outside of Robersonville.

As a precaution, the schools were placed on a soft lockdown with extra deputies on campus.

Deputies were able to identify the 18-year-old Brown and he was arrested around 12:30 p.m.

Brown was given a $5,000 secured bond.

The school system would not say if Brown was still a student at South Creek or not.

