Sports Spotlight: Farmville Central three-sport star Alex Moye leading Jags football program with winning mentality

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Farmville Central football is having a great start to the season 5-1 so far.

Senior Alex Moye has led them with his play and his example. We feature the Jaguars three-sport athlete in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“I’ve been playing football since I was little. Rec league,” says Farmville Central senior Alex Moye, “I started off with flag. It was just in my blood to play football.”

Farmville Central senior Alex Moye’s love of the sport got tested his first year of high school.

I lost trust of football, I lost the love of football. I stopped my sophomore year and I came back my junior year.

ron cook coming in made all the difference and returned alex’s love of the game.

Trust and relationship we built over the past two years starting when he first took weight training class the end of sophomore year saying he was going to come play football again.

now alex is a senior and thriving on the gridiron. moye is averaging over 150 total yards per game and has 12 touchdowns in 6 games.

It is what I was told and it has proven to be nothing but the truth when I got hired is that he’s probably the best athlete in Pitt County and he’s one of the best athletes in eastern North Carolina.

alex plays three sports for farmville central. baseball in the spring, football in the fall and a two time state champion with the basketball team in the winter time.

Coach Will and coach Cook want us to play aggressive and play explosive. They both preach speed and play fast. You basically want to get the other team tired. When the space is there it just feels like a miracle.

alex is a senor leader now for the jags football program. the players look to him. another basketball characteristic which lends itself to football.

Basically being a leader I learned from my boy Jah (Short) he taught everyone how to be a leader. I just learned from him. Contribute on the field, be a leader on the field too and it helps my team.

a dream which almost stopped early is now a realistic hope of taking his game to the next level.

I want to play the next level in football but the offers and stuff its coming slower but I’m just trusting the process.

