Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Sports Spotlight: Farmville Central three-sport star Alex Moye leading Jags football program with winning mentality

Moye averaging about 160 total yards per game with 15 touchdowns so far this fall
Pepsi Sports Spotlight Alex Moye Farmville Central Senior
Pepsi Sports Spotlight Alex Moye Farmville Central Senior(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Farmville Central football is having a great start to the season 5-1 so far.

Senior Alex Moye has led them with his play and his example. We feature the Jaguars three-sport athlete in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“I’ve been playing football since I was little. Rec league,” says Farmville Central senior Alex Moye, “I started off with flag. It was just in my blood to play football.”

Farmville Central senior Alex Moye’s love of the sport got tested his first year of high school.

I lost trust of football, I lost the love of football. I stopped my sophomore year and I came back my junior year.

ron cook coming in made all the difference and returned alex’s love of the game.

Trust and relationship we built over the past two years starting when he first took weight training class the end of sophomore year saying he was going to come play football again.

now alex is a senior and thriving on the gridiron. moye is averaging over 150 total yards per game and has 12 touchdowns in 6 games.

It is what I was told and it has proven to be nothing but the truth when I got hired is that he’s probably the best athlete in Pitt County and he’s one of the best athletes in eastern North Carolina.

alex plays three sports for farmville central. baseball in the spring, football in the fall and a two time state champion with the basketball team in the winter time.

Coach Will and coach Cook want us to play aggressive and play explosive. They both preach speed and play fast. You basically want to get the other team tired. When the space is there it just feels like a miracle.

alex is a senor leader now for the jags football program. the players look to him. another basketball characteristic which lends itself to football.

Basically being a leader I learned from my boy Jah (Short) he taught everyone how to be a leader. I just learned from him. Contribute on the field, be a leader on the field too and it helps my team.

a dream which almost stopped early is now a realistic hope of taking his game to the next level.

I want to play the next level in football but the offers and stuff its coming slower but I’m just trusting the process.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Neighbors said two people died in a house fire Saturday night in Beaufort County.
UPDATE: Deputies release names of husband & wife believed to have died in Beaufort Co. house fire
Jamie Marion
Man in officer-involved shooting identified; in serious condition at ECU Health
Iking Rafael Jones
POLICE: Employee held up Kinston Burger King
A group of friends in Utah has been giving out $1,000 tips at deserving restaurants. At one...
Surprise $10,000 tip leaves waiter, restaurant staff in tears

Latest News

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo catches a touchdown pass over Carolina Panthers...
Panthers fall to Seattle, off to 0-3 start
Duke football to host ESPN College GameDay for first time
UNC QB Drake Maye
Maye leads UNC to first 4-0 start since 1997
ECU shuts out Gardner-Webb
East Carolina blanks Gardner-Webb 44-0 for first shutout in 23 years