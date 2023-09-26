DEPUTIES: Months long narcotics operation nets 17 arrests in Pamlico County

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies with the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office say that a six-month-long narcotics operation in the county ended with 17 people charged with various drug crimes.

Deputies say that over the six-month period, they conducted several undercover narcotic purchases, seized fentanyl, pressed fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, five guns, and $10,000 in cash.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing and that more arrests are forthcoming.

Deputies say they charged the following people:

Thomas Davis was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, six counts of possession with intent to manufacture sell or deliver cocaine, six counts of felony conspiracy to sell or deliver cocaine, seven counts of felony maintaining a building for the sale of a controlled substance, simple possession of Schedule VI, and possession of drug paraphernalia not for marijuana. Davis was given a $450,000 bond.

Cedric Coffey, Jr. was charged with three counts of possession with intent to manufacture sell or deliver cocaine and three counts of felony maintaining a vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance. Coffey was given a $50,000 bond.

Derrick Willis was charged with two counts of possession with intent to manufacture sell or deliver cocaine and two counts of felony maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance. Willis was given a $50,000 bond.

Ronald Davis, Jr. was charged with possession with intent to manufacture sell or deliver fentanyl and possession of drug paraphernalia not for marijuana. Davis was given a $15,000 bond.

Raunell Midgette was charged with conspiring to sell or deliver methamphetamine and was given a $ 2,500 bond.

Jamie Gibbs was charged with three counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine and was given a $25,000 bond.

Anthony Green was charged with possession with intent to manufacture sell or deliver cocaine, three counts of felony conspiracy to sell or deliver cocaine, and four counts of felony maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance. Green was given a $150,000 secured bond.

Tracy Hill was charged with four counts of possession with intent to manufacture sell or deliver methamphetamine, and four counts of felony maintaining a vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance. Hill was given a $1,000,000 bond.

James Williams was charged with possession with intent to manufacture sell or deliver Schedule VI, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Williams was released on a written promise to appear.

Laura Huffaker was charged with possession with intent to manufacture sell or deliver fentanyl, and felony maintaining a vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance. Huffaker was given a $5,000 bond.

Stanley Boone was charged with possession with intent to manufacture sell or deliver cocaine, and felony maintaining a vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance. Boone was given a $10,000 bond.

Jaron Whealton was charged with three counts of possession with intent to manufacture sell or deliver Schedule III, and three counts of felony maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance. Whealton was given a $5,000 bond.

Brandon Rivera was charged with conspiring to sell or deliver fentanyl and was given a $30,000 bond.

Patrick Shaefer was charged with felony maintaining a vehicle for the use of a controlled substance and was given a $1,000 bond.

Keith Paul, Sr. was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. No bond information was available.

Robert Durocher, Jr. was charged with possession with intent to manufacture sell or deliver methamphetamine, and felony maintaining a vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance.. No bond information was available.

Daniel Swindell was charged with two counts of possession with intent to manufacture sell or deliver fentanyl, and felony maintaining a vehicle for the sale of a controlled substance. No bond information was available.

Deputies ask that if you have any information regarding the sale of illegal narcotics or other criminal activity in your community, in Pamlico County please call the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office at 252-745-3101, or your local sheriff’s office.

