Pitt County Sheriff’s Office awarded $700,000 grant to fight gun violence

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded a $700,000 grant from the United States Department of Justice to help fight gun violence.

The sheriff’s department says the grant is being awarded to establish a Crime Gun Intelligence Center over the next three years and will help purchase National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) equipment, training for NIBIN certifications, funding for two new crime scene technician positions, and the implementation of on-site ballistic processing.

According to the sheriff’s office, the new Pitt County Crime Gun Intelligence Center will also be linked to the ATF’s NIBIN, which they say is the only national network to allow the capture and comparison of ballistic evidence.

The sheriff’s office says that the grant will make a major contribution to its fight to end gun violence and link cases to other crimes.

