Pitt County Board of Commissioners allocating funds for community centers used for shelter purposes, money for courthouse renovations included

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Two Pitt County community centers are on track to soon be built for people to use but there would be another purpose, shelters during disasters.

“We want to make sure the money received for the Pitt County residents, will be used for Pitt County residents,” said Mary Perkins-Williams, Pitt County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman.

$2 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan are available, and commissioners met Monday night to discuss how they’d be used.

Some want to see the money go towards a community center at the Pitt County Office Park and another at Alice Keene District Park for shelter during disasters.

Perkins-Williams says last weekend’s impacts from tropical storm Ophelia are why the centers are needed.

“There was flooding at places that have never flooded before,” Perkins-Williams. “When you all showed all the water in Winterville, I said to myself oh my gosh other areas flood other than District 2.”

Many bidders hoped the funds would be used on their project, but the board unanimously approved contracts for the centers.

County Manager Janis Gallagher believes transparency about the fund use was vital for citizens.

“They deserve to see any single number and how those funds were spent,” Gallagher said. “They need to hear the reasoning behind the board’s discussion. There wasn’t an unworthy project on the list.”

Now that the board has decided where the American Rescue Plan funds will go, Gallagher says the next step is getting them obligated by December 2024 and spent by December 2026.

Money from the American Rescue Plan will also go towards renovations to the Pitt County Courthouse.

