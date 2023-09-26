Onslow County deputies looking for missing man
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement in the east is asking the public to help them find a man reported missing.
The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 51-year-old Edward Taylor.
Investigators say he was last known to be in the Harris Creed Road area.
Officials say a family member reported him missing after not hearing from him for over two years.
Authorities say he has brown hair and brown eyes, stands at about 5-foot-10, and weighs about 180 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-455-3113.
