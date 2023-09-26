Advertise With Us
Onslow County deputies looking for missing man

Officials say Taylor was reported missing by a family member.(Onslow County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement in the east is asking the public to help them find a man reported missing.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 51-year-old Edward Taylor.

Investigators say he was last known to be in the Harris Creed Road area.

Officials say a family member reported him missing after not hearing from him for over two years.

Authorities say he has brown hair and brown eyes, stands at about 5-foot-10, and weighs about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-455-3113.

