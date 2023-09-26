Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

New budget strips fire marshal’s duties from state insurance commissioner

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey talks to reporters about a bill that would...
North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey talks to reporters about a bill that would let Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina reorganize, Monday, April 24, 2023, at the Albemarle Building in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)(AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s elected insurance commissioner will no longer hold a second role as state fire marshal due to a new provision in the state budget that will take effect in January.

Commissioner Mike Causey said this week he’s unhappy with the change, which he said was inserted into the budget by fellow Republicans without input from him, local fire marshals or firefighters, news outlets reported.

The budget will soon become law without Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s formal approval because he has said he wouldn’t sign it.

“I have yet to meet the first person outside of the General Assembly that favors an independent State Fire Marshal,” Causey said Monday, calling the lack of communication with lawmakers and absence of discussion “very disturbing.”

Under rules starting Jan. 1, Causey will have to appoint someone else to a three-year term as fire marshal and the choice will be subject to General Assembly confirmation. A fire marshal’s office within Causey’s department may act independently under the bill.

The state Senate sought the fire marshal change during budget negotiations, House Speaker Tim Moore said Tuesday.

“The state fire marshal should not be a political position,” Moore said. “That should be a person who is a professional, who understands what’s involved in that process.”

An email seeking comment was sent to Senate leader Phil Berger’s office.

Causey is in his second four-year term as insurance commissioner, a position that this fiscal year will pay $168,384. His salary will be unaffected by the change in responsibilities. The new fire marshal’s salary will be $135,000.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Neighbors said two people died in a house fire Saturday night in Beaufort County.
UPDATE: Deputies release names of husband & wife believed to have died in Beaufort Co. house fire
Jamie Marion
Man in officer-involved shooting identified; in serious condition at ECU Health
Iking Rafael Jones
POLICE: Employee held up Kinston Burger King
A group of friends in Utah has been giving out $1,000 tips at deserving restaurants. At one...
Surprise $10,000 tip leaves waiter, restaurant staff in tears

Latest News

The official data and track of Tropical Storm Phillippe as of the 5 p.m. update from the...
Tropical Update: Philippe continues to weaken as it approaches the Caribbean
BINGO FOR BREAST CANCER
Greenville Women’s League hosts BINGO NIGHT ahead of ‘Breast Cancer Awareness Month’
Multiple units on scene at active Kinston fire
A couple who pastors out of their house lose everything in fire
Javion Brown
Student charged with making threats toward Martin County schools