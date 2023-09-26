New budget strips fire marshal’s duties from state insurance commissioner

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s elected insurance commissioner will no longer hold a second role as state fire marshal due to a new provision in the state budget that will take effect in January.

Commissioner Mike Causey said this week he’s unhappy with the change, which he said was inserted into the budget by fellow Republicans without input from him, local fire marshals or firefighters, news outlets reported.

The budget will soon become law without Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s formal approval because he has said he wouldn’t sign it.

“I have yet to meet the first person outside of the General Assembly that favors an independent State Fire Marshal,” Causey said Monday, calling the lack of communication with lawmakers and absence of discussion “very disturbing.”

Under rules starting Jan. 1, Causey will have to appoint someone else to a three-year term as fire marshal and the choice will be subject to General Assembly confirmation. A fire marshal’s office within Causey’s department may act independently under the bill.

The state Senate sought the fire marshal change during budget negotiations, House Speaker Tim Moore said Tuesday.

“The state fire marshal should not be a political position,” Moore said. “That should be a person who is a professional, who understands what’s involved in that process.”

An email seeking comment was sent to Senate leader Phil Berger’s office.

Causey is in his second four-year term as insurance commissioner, a position that this fiscal year will pay $168,384. His salary will be unaffected by the change in responsibilities. The new fire marshal’s salary will be $135,000.

