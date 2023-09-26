Advertise With Us
New Bern woman charged with stabbing her boyfriend

Anbiyaa Hunter
Anbiyaa Hunter(New Bern Police Department)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -A woman from the east is behind bars under no bond charged with stabbing her boyfriend.

New Bern Police have charged 31-year-old Anbiyaa Hunter with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Police say they responded to CarolinaEast Medical Center Tuesday morning in reference to a reported stabbing victim.

Officers say 26-year-old Standell Moore was suffering from multiple knife wounds. He was transferred to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville where he was listed in stable condition.

Hunter is due in court on Wednesday.

