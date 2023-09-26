Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Libraries face spikes with challenged books

Library faces challenges with books getting challenged and banned.
Library faces challenges with books getting challenged and banned.(N/A)
By Hojung Ryu
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - More and more books across the country are being taken off the shelves, and Eastern North Carolina is no exception.

According to the American Library Association (ALA), there was a 20% increase in challenged books this year compared to the same time last year, which marks a record number of books challenged since the association started collecting data.

Books with LGBTQIA+ and person of color content were the most challenged.

Greg Needham, the director at Sheppard Memorial Library, says public libraries should serve as a source of diverse information.

Needham said, “Public library is the most democratic organization. It’s important for the public to know that, and the library needs to be responsive and track the use. We’re tax-payer funded so we want to make sure we are providing for the informational and recreational needs. We gotta stay nimble and continue to adapt and watch what’s happening.”

Needham says the staff here focuses on early literacy so that kids can grow up being exposed to multiple viewpoints.

One mother who brought her toddlers to story time agrees.

“There are so many beautiful books that are able to break down those differences so kids don’t even question them as differences, it just is, Kate Martin, a mother to two toddlers said. “That’s how it should be. That’s how we, as parents, are combating hate and bigotry and that’s something I’m proud to do, so I hope that our library doesn’t have book bans.”

Needham said there are about half a million items checked out from the library every year.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Neighbors said two people died in a house fire Saturday night in Beaufort County.
UPDATE: Deputies release names of husband & wife believed to have died in Beaufort Co. house fire
Jamie Marion
Man in officer-involved shooting identified; in serious condition at ECU Health
Iking Rafael Jones
POLICE: Employee held up Kinston Burger King
A group of friends in Utah has been giving out $1,000 tips at deserving restaurants. At one...
Surprise $10,000 tip leaves waiter, restaurant staff in tears

Latest News

Anbiyaa Hunter
New Bern woman charged with stabbing her boyfriend
A couple who pastors out of their house lose everything in fire
A couple who pastors out of their house lose everything in fire
Deputies in Pamlico County say a six-month narcotics operation has netted 17 arrests so far.
DEPUTIES: Months long narcotics operation nets 17 arrests in Pamlico County
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office awarded $700,000 grant to fight gun violence
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office awarded $700,000 grant to fight gun violence