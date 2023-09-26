Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

JPMorgan settles claims that it enabled Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking acts for $75 million

Jeffrey Epstein
The late Jeffrey Epstein is shown in a file photo.(Palm Beach Sheriffs Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase has agreed to pay $75 million to the U.S. Virgin Islands to settle claims that the bank enabled the sex trafficking acts committed by financier Jeffrey Epstein.

JPMorgan said Tuesday that $55 million of the settlement will go toward local charities and assistance for victims. Another $20 million will go toward legal fees.

The Virgin Islands, where Epstein had an estate, sued JPMorgan last year, saying its investigation has revealed that the financial services giant enabled Epstein’s recruiters to pay victims and was “indispensable to the operation and concealment of the Epstein trafficking enterprise.”

Epstein died by suicide in a federal jail in 2019.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors said two people died in a house fire Saturday night in Beaufort County.
UPDATE: Deputies release names of husband & wife believed to have died in Beaufort Co. house fire
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Jamie Marion
Man in officer-involved shooting identified; in serious condition at ECU Health
The governor says the expansion will start December 1st.
Cooper says Medicaid expansion to launch December 1st
Ali Basir Hargett
Second arrest made in Martin County overdose death

Latest News

Piedmont Elementary School math teacher Cassie Holbrooks helps a small group of fourth-grade...
Americans have poor math skills. It’s a threat to US standing in the global economy, employers say
The Pitt County Health Department will offer childhood immunization clinics for middle and high...
Pitt County offering middle and high school immunization clinics
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, July 26, 2023,...
Hunter Biden sues Rudy Giuliani and another lawyer over accessing, sharing of his personal data
The event is happening at the Rock Springs Center in Greenville.
Bingo for Breast Cancer fundraiser happening Thursday