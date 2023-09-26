Hyde County EMS hosts medical emergency response program

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One county in the East is streamlining emergency medical situation responses with a simple program.

Hyde County Emergency Medical Services announced the launch of the Vial of Life program which aims to improve responses to medical emergencies.

The goal of the program is to help families provide critical information for first responders in times of need.

The county says that anyone who participates in the program will receive two stickers, a plastic bag, and a form to record medical information like medical history, daily medications, primary doctor, etc. that is placed in specific places that responders will know to look for them, speeding up the time in which they gather information about a patient.

Hyde County officials say that they are encouraging all residents, especially families with chronic medical conditions, seniors, or young children, to participate in the program.

For more information, contact Mike Caton by email or by calling (252) 945-4364.

