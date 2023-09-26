Advertise With Us
Hamlett out as Nash DSS director, Interim named

The move comes two weeks after the State of North Carolina took over the Child Welfare Section of the department.
Nash County
Nash County(Nash County website)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Longtime Nash County Department of Social Services Director Amy Hamlett is no longer in charge of the department according to an email sent from Nash County Health Director Bill Hill to Nash County Commissioners and staff Monday afternoon.

The email, sent at 4:41 p.m. Monday afternoon, also named Sarah Bradshaw as the department’s interim director. Bradshaw brings over 30 years of DSS experience, including 22 years as a director, she previously served as interim director of Durham’s department.

The North Carolina Department of Health & Human Services took control of Nash County’s social services department’s child welfare section earlier this month after it said that NCDHHS followed up in August of 2023 with an enhanced plan due to what the state agency called a near fatality and several serious abuse cases where Nash County DSS’ lack of thorough safety planning and strong decision-making continued to leave children unprotected.

An investigation by NBC affiliate WRAL in Raleigh earlier this year revealed that two children had died since 2020 who had been involved with the Nash County child welfare section, WRAL reported that both children were left in situations they referred to social services for, even though it had been recommended that they be removed for their safety.

According to the email from Hill, Bradshaw would serve as director until further notice and Bradshaw would assign responsibilities to Shea Neil, who is the current deputy director who served under Hamlett, as she deemed necessary.

Hill did not indicate if Hamlett was still employed by Nash County.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

