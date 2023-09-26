Advertise With Us
Greenville Women’s League hosts BINGO NIGHT ahead of ‘Breast Cancer Awareness Month’

By Natalie Parsons
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - October is “Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” but the Greenville Women’s League is getting a head start by hosting its “18th Annual Bingo for Breast Cancer” this Thursday, September 28th.

It’s happening over at the Rock Springs Center (located at 4025 NC-43, Greenville, N.C. 27834) starting at 5:30 p.m.

BINGO FOR BREAST CANCER
BINGO FOR BREAST CANCER(WITN)

A portion of the proceeds from this fundraiser will go to GARDENERS FOR HOPE to help “provide economic relief to breast cancer patients in eastern North Carolina.”

The Greenville Women’s League stopped by WITN’s ENC AT THREE to chat all things “Bingo for Breast Cancer” and be sure to check out the full segment ABOVE for all the details.

As of now tickets are currently SOLD, but you can still make a donation: CLICK HERE TO DONATE!

You can also learn more about the GREENVILLE WOMEN’S LEAGUE by visiting its website by CLICKING HERE.

And to learn more about BREAST CANCER please be sure to CLICK HERE.

GREENVILLE WOMEN'S LEAGUE
GREENVILLE WOMEN'S LEAGUE(WITN)

