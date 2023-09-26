Advertise With Us
ECU football opens conference play at Rice on Saturday hoping to build off of shutout home win

By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football riding high this week after an impressive 44-0 win over FCS Gardner-Webb on Saturday night.

The Pirates head into conference play against Rice this week on the road.

After the tough start to the season, a win might be just what ECU needed to spin the wheel of the Pirate ship in the right direction.

“Getting a win is important and I think getting a win like that in that kind of a fashion is even more important,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “Our big emphasis was taking those practices to game day and I think our players did a fantastic job with that. It certainly gives you a lot of confidence in that you are playing better each week but it is good to see the tangible results on the scoreboard... and set you up going into conference play on a high note.”

ECU plays at Rice on Saturday 7 PM. The game is being streamed on ESPN+.

