A couple who pastors out of their house lose everything in fire

Multiple units on scene at active Kinston fire(WITN)
By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Ophelia wasn’t the only thing that had one Kinston family worried on Saturday when they woke up to the smell of smoke.

“When I leave the hotel or go somewhere, most people can leave and say, I’m going home, but I don’t have a home, and that’s really bothering me because I have my children and grandchildren. This is their home,” said Pastor Tina Jerkins-McBynum.

That’s the devastating reality for Pastor Tina Jerkins-McBynum and her husband and fellow Pastor Jonathan McBynum after their home caught fire Saturday morning.

“I jumped up, and I ran to the kitchen, and I thought that’s the first thing that comes to mind is the kitchen. But then I realized it was coming from upstairs, and I was trying to make sure that everybody was from upstairs and everything,” said Pastor Jonathan McBynum

Luckily, even though Tina’s sons, nieces and nephews were all in the home at the time, no one was hurt physically. However, they are still trying to recover emotionally.

Now, the community is trying to help in any way possible.

“To love on you and say hey, what can I do to help and not only out of their mouths say what can I do help but actually coming in and helping you do what you need to do,” said Pastor Tina Jerkins-McBynum.

Her husband, Jonathan, is also very thankful for all of their friend’s help.

“I’m thankful for all the families and friends and everything. Although it’s a tragedy and everything in the house is destroyed, but everyone has really rallied around us to help us out, so we thank God for that.”

The family still does not know what caused the fire, and the Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue said they are still investigating.

The other challenge the McBynums are facing is where to continue their ministry, as they used their home as a meeting location for it. For now, they’re meeting online.

One of the McBynum’s friends set up a GoFundMe page. If you would like to donate, you can find that GoFundMe page here.

