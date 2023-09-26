Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Contractor for Dickinson Avenue facelift files for bankruptcy

JSmith Civil, LLC of Goldsboro filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy on September 19th, claiming debts of...
JSmith Civil, LLC of Goldsboro filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy on September 19th, claiming debts of between $10 million and $50 million.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The contractor for a delayed highway project in the middle of Greenville has filed for bankruptcy.

JSmith Civil, LLC of Goldsboro filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy on September 19th, claiming debts of between $10 million and $50 million.

The company had a $15.7 million contract to upgrade a historic section of Dickinson Avenue, between Memorial Drive and Reade Circle.

Construction began a year ago, but the project came to an abrupt halt in April. The Department of Transportation said JSmith returned in May to finish some work so streets could reopen and then in June it declared the company in default of its contract.

Since then the DOT says it’s been working with the bonding company to find a contractor to complete the project.

The Goldsboro company has completed one of the seven sections of the project.

The project was supposed to be completed in the summer of 2025, but the DOT hasn’t said how this bankruptcy will impact that timetable.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors said two people died in a house fire Saturday night in Beaufort County.
UPDATE: Deputies release names of husband & wife believed to have died in Beaufort Co. house fire
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Jamie Marion
Man in officer-involved shooting identified; in serious condition at ECU Health
The governor says the expansion will start December 1st.
Cooper says Medicaid expansion to launch December 1st
Ali Basir Hargett
Second arrest made in Martin County overdose death

Latest News

Sherri Hollister
Beaufort County author to host meet & greet
The Pitt County Health Department will offer childhood immunization clinics for middle and high...
Pitt County offering middle and high school immunization clinics
The event is happening at the Rock Springs Center in Greenville.
Bingo for Breast Cancer fundraiser happening Thursday
Nakwon Wiggins Mugshot
Arrest made after drive-by shooting in Windsor