Contractor for Dickinson Avenue facelift files for bankruptcy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The contractor for a delayed highway project in the middle of Greenville has filed for bankruptcy.

JSmith Civil, LLC of Goldsboro filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy on September 19th, claiming debts of between $10 million and $50 million.

The company had a $15.7 million contract to upgrade a historic section of Dickinson Avenue, between Memorial Drive and Reade Circle.

Construction began a year ago, but the project came to an abrupt halt in April. The Department of Transportation said JSmith returned in May to finish some work so streets could reopen and then in June it declared the company in default of its contract.

Since then the DOT says it’s been working with the bonding company to find a contractor to complete the project.

The Goldsboro company has completed one of the seven sections of the project.

The project was supposed to be completed in the summer of 2025, but the DOT hasn’t said how this bankruptcy will impact that timetable.

