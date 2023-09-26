Carteret man facing child porn charges

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Western Carteret County man has been has been arrested after deputies say that he was participating in child pornography.

Deputies say they arrested 34-year-old Daniel McClain of Cape Carteret on Tuesday after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation. Deputies say they seized evidence and equipment that were used in child pornography at McClain’s home.

According to deputies McClain was charged with five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor/possession of materials.

McClain was given a $125,000 bond and is being held in the Carteret County Jail.

