Bingo for Breast Cancer fundraiser happening Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Women’s League is hosting Bingo for Breast Cancer this Thursday.

The event features dinner, door prizes, 10 games of bingo, and lots of fun. Proceeds support Gardeners for Hope, a local non-profit that support women undergoing breast cancer treatment in the Pitt County area.

The event is happening at the Rock Springs Center in Greenville at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.