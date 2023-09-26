Beaufort County author host meet & greet

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A local Eastern Carolina author is hosting an opportunity for residents to meet her and hear excerpts from her latest novel.

Tuesday evening, residents will be able to hear from Sherri Hollister, a local author who’s released 12 novels.

She is to read excerpts from her latest novel, “Remmy’s Dilemma.”

Hollister is also to speak about her inspirations, her writing process, and getting published.

The event will take place at the Turnage Theater Gallery and starts at 7 p.m.

