Arrest made after drive-by shooting in Windsor

(KWCH)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WINDSOR, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement in the east say they have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting that happened in early September.

The Bertie County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested Nakwon Wiggins Monday morning for a drive-by shooting in Windsor on September 3rd.

Officials say the Windsor Police Department was the investigating agency for the drive-by shooting and found probable cause for the 23-year-old’s arrest.

The Lewiston man was charged with discharging a weapon into occupied property, discharging a firearm in city limits, and injury to personal property.

Wiggins was released after posting a $20,000 secured bond.

