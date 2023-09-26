Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

57-year-old man killed after car rear-ends tractor, police say

FILE - A man riding a tractor in Louisiana was killed when he was rear-ended by a car,...
FILE - A man riding a tractor in Louisiana was killed when he was rear-ended by a car, according to police.(Bob Adams / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By WAFB Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLDEN, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A man in Louisiana was killed in a crash involving a farm tractor on Sunday, according to officials.

Troopers with the Louisiana State Police said the crash happened before 8 p.m. in Livingston Parish.

Authorities said the man who died was 57-year-old Tracy Gauthier.

At the time of the crash, Gauthier was headed north on LA 441 on a tractor, police said. A Chevrolet Malibu was traveling behind the tractor when it crashed into it from behind.

Gauthier was not restrained and was thrown from the tractor. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Malibu was wearing a seatbelt when the crash happened. The driver was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, troopers said.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors said two people died in a house fire Saturday night in Beaufort County.
UPDATE: Deputies release names of husband & wife believed to have died in Beaufort Co. house fire
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Jamie Marion
Man in officer-involved shooting identified; in serious condition at ECU Health
The governor says the expansion will start December 1st.
Cooper says Medicaid expansion to launch December 1st
Ali Basir Hargett
Second arrest made in Martin County overdose death

Latest News

Philadelphia police officer Mark Dial, center, arrives at the Juanita Kidd Stout Center for...
Judge dismisses charges against Philadelphia police officer in fatal shooting during traffic stop
Attorney General Merrick Garland accompanied by U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration...
Families of those killed by fentanyl gather at DEA as US undergoes deadliest overdose crisis
Pitt County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office awarded $700,000 grant to fight gun violence
Technicians at Beach Automotive Group in Myrtle Beach discovered an eight-foot albino boa...
8-foot albino boa constrictor startles car technicians working on engine