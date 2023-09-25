West 5th Street closing in Greenville this morning

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Drivers in the east heading to Downtown Greenville need to be aware of a traffic pattern change.

The City of Greenville says a portion of West 5th Street is closing today as part of a construction project.

Officials say West 5th Street will be closed between White Street and Ford Street.

This is so construction of a roundabout at the intersection with Tyson Street and West 14th Avenue can be completed.

The closure is expected to last for seven months.

Eastbound traffic is being detoured to Ford Street, West 6th Street, and McKinley Avenue.

Westbound traffic will be detoured to White Street, Ward Street, and Ford Street.

