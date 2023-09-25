Advertise With Us
Volunteers needed for Craven Co. Big Sweep October 7

Volunteers pick up trash.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Volunteers are needed for a litter clean-up event at various locations in Craven County.

Craven County’s Big Sweep event will be held on October 7. Registration will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for each person to get their trash bags, gloves, and other equipment at each location.

Big Sweep registration and supply sites will be at:

  • New Bern: Craven County Administration Building Parking Lot, 406 Craven St.
  • James City: Pilgrim Chapel MB Church Parking Lot, 313 Elder St.
  • Duffyfield: Henderson Park Shelter, 901 Chapman St.
  • Havelock: Havelock City Hall Parking Lot, 1 Governmental Ave.
  • Harlowe: Pilgrim Rest United Church Parking Lot, 3255 Hwy. 101 and Temples Point Rd.

After collecting supplies, volunteers set their own clean-up schedule. Filled trash bags can be in the clean-up area for collection to pick up.

“Anyone can volunteer to work Big Sweep and clean up an assigned area or choose to clean up their own neighborhood or the local waterways. The goal is to keep Craven County clean, which protects our environment for residents, visitors, and wildlife,” said Pam Hawkins, Clean Sweep coordinator.

There are four Clean Sweep events each year on the first Saturday of February, May, August, and October.

For more information, contact Pam Hawkins at (252) 633-0397.

