State investigating officer-involved shooting in Carteret County

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation is being conducted by the state after officials say Carteret County Sheriff’s Office deputies shot a man Sunday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found a man firing shotgun rounds in his yard in the Riverwoods subdivision outside Newport Sunday evening after responding to a call reporting shots had been fired.

Officials say when deputies tried to talk to the man, he pointed the shotgun at the deputies.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputies then opened fire, hitting the man in the stomach area.

The man, whose name is not being released, was taken to Carteret Health Care in Morehead City before being flown to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.

WITN is told he’s being treated for at least one gunshot wound.

The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting, as with all officer-involved shootings in the state.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.