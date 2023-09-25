Advertise With Us
Second arrest made in Martin County overdose death

Ali Basir Hargett
Ali Basir Hargett(Martin Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a second man has been arrested in connection with a September 8th overdose death in Martin County.

According to deputies with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Ali Hargett of Williamston was arrested on Monday in Greenville.

Hargett’s arrest is the second made in connection to the overdose death of 32-year-old Kourtney Connerton of Jamesville, Napoleon Weston was arrested in early September.

Deputies say Connerton was found unresponsive at a home in Jamesville on September 8th, she was later declared dead.

Hargett was charged with aggravated death by distribution. He was given a $300,000 secured bond.

