Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Mild afternoon ahead; Overcast skies, spotty showers, and mild conditions all week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Earlier this morning many backyards across the east experienced areas of patchy fog that persisted through sunrise. For this afternoon, the heating of the day will allow for the fog to transition to a mix of sun and clouds later in the day. Air temperatures will recover to upper 70s and lower 80s with northeasterly breezes around 5 to 10 mph.

The large-scale weather pattern for most of the week will feature an area of low pressure associated with the remnants of Ophelia, to drift offshore near the Mid-Atlantic states. The proximity of the low pressure system to Eastern NC will be close enough to increase cloud cover, and the opportunity for a few showers to move in along the coast, and further inland. High pressure to the north of the low will provide a persistent northeasterly flow across the region, keeping daytime highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Towards the latter end of the week, a stalled frontal boundary to our south may attempt to drift northward, keeping clouds and moisture locked in across the east. Rain chances this week will range from 20% to 40%, with the bulk of the highest chances occurring Thursday into Friday.

As for the tropics, Tropical Storm Philippe is forecasted to stay out to sea this week, while retaining tropical storm strength through the end of the week.

