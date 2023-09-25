Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Mild afternoon ahead; Overcast skies, spotty showers, and mild conditions all week

Outside of a few coastal showers, we’ve got a generally dry week ahead
Russell
Russell(Russell James WITN)
By Russell James
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Earlier this morning many backyards across the east experienced areas of patchy fog that persisted through sunrise. For this afternoon, the heating of the day will allow for the fog to transition to a mix of sun and clouds later in the day. Air temperatures will recover to upper 70s and lower 80s with northeasterly breezes around 5 to 10 mph.

The large-scale weather pattern for most of the week will feature an area of low pressure associated with the remnants of Ophelia, to drift offshore near the Mid-Atlantic states. The proximity of the low pressure system to Eastern NC will be close enough to increase cloud cover, and the opportunity for a few showers to move in along the coast, and further inland. High pressure to the north of the low will provide a persistent northeasterly flow across the region, keeping daytime highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Towards the latter end of the week, a stalled frontal boundary to our south may attempt to drift northward, keeping clouds and moisture locked in across the east. Rain chances this week will range from 20% to 40%, with the bulk of the highest chances occurring Thursday into Friday.

As for the tropics, Tropical Storm Philippe is forecasted to stay out to sea this week, while retaining tropical storm strength through the end of the week.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors said two people died in a house fire Saturday night in Beaufort County.
UPDATE: Deputies release names of husband & wife believed to have died in Beaufort Co. house fire
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
A Greenville police officer rescues a dog from flood waters.
Greenville police officer rescues dog from flood waters
Rocky Mount suspicious vehicle call leads to arrest of Virginia felon
Generic Crime Scene
POLICE: Rocky Mount man accidently shoots himself after break in

Latest News

Tentative deal reached to end the Hollywood writers strike. No deal yet for actors
Tentative deal reached to end the Hollywood writers strike. No deal yet for actors
Jamie Marion
Man in officer-involved shooting identified; in serious condition at ECU Health
Production starts at tornado-damaged Pfizer plant in Rocky Mount
5 a.m Monday advisory
Watching the tropics: Philippe’s winds holding at 50 mph