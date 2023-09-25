Production starts at tornado-damaged Pfizer plant in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Two months after a tornado struck a Rocky Mount pharmaceutical plant, the Pfizer plant has restarted production.

The tornado severely damaged the plant on July 19th, destroying much of the plant’s warehouse section.

Pfizer said the resumption includes the launch of one line in its new sterile injectable manufacturing area.

The company says it plans to restart production through a phased approach, with full production by the end of the year.

With the restart, Pfizer says some 13 medicines have restarted production, with the first shipments expected to head to distribution centers in the fourth quarter of this year.

The Rocky Mount plant, which started in 1968, has more than 3,000 employees and contractors, producing nearly 50 medicines including anesthesia, analgesia, and micronutrients.

