POLICE: Gun at Rocky Mount school belonged to student’s uncle

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police say they have made an arrest in connection with a gun that was found on a student at Winstead Avenue Elementary School.

Rocky Mount police said that the gun that was found on a 7-year-old student last Friday was a .40 caliber pistol that belonged to the child’s uncle.

As part of the investigation, police say they searched the Sunset Avenue home of 30-year-old Anivel Puddy, who they also said is a convicted felon.

According to police, during the search, they seized four firearms from the home, one of which was reported to have been stolen in Littleton.

Police say they were called to the school Friday morning shortly after 9 a.m. after school administrators and the school resource officer said that they had taken a gun from a student.

Officials with Nash County Public Schools said that another student had told them that the child had a gun and that administrators were able to get the gun from the student and secure it.

Police have charged Puddy with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and improper storage of firearms to protect minors. Puddy was released on a $50,000 secured bond.

