Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

POLICE: Gun at Rocky Mount school belonged to student’s uncle

Anivel Puddy
Anivel Puddy(RMPD)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police say they have made an arrest in connection with a gun that was found on a student at Winstead Avenue Elementary School.

Rocky Mount police said that the gun that was found on a 7-year-old student last Friday was a .40 caliber pistol that belonged to the child’s uncle.

As part of the investigation, police say they searched the Sunset Avenue home of 30-year-old Anivel Puddy, who they also said is a convicted felon.

According to police, during the search, they seized four firearms from the home, one of which was reported to have been stolen in Littleton.

Police say they were called to the school Friday morning shortly after 9 a.m. after school administrators and the school resource officer said that they had taken a gun from a student.

Officials with Nash County Public Schools said that another student had told them that the child had a gun and that administrators were able to get the gun from the student and secure it.

Police have charged Puddy with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and improper storage of firearms to protect minors. Puddy was released on a $50,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors said two people died in a house fire Saturday night in Beaufort County.
UPDATE: Deputies release names of husband & wife believed to have died in Beaufort Co. house fire
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
A Greenville police officer rescues a dog from flood waters.
Greenville police officer rescues dog from flood waters
Rocky Mount suspicious vehicle call leads to arrest of Virginia felon
Generic Crime Scene
POLICE: Rocky Mount man accidently shoots himself after break in

Latest News

Tentative deal reached to end the Hollywood writers strike. No deal yet for actors
Tentative deal reached to end the Hollywood writers strike. No deal yet for actors
Auction will Feature Three Homes and Three Storage Buildings
Six projects built by Pitt Community College students up for auction
The governor says the expansion will start December 1st.
Medicaid expansion to launch December 1st
The street will be closed for construction of a roundabout.
West 5th Street closing in Greenville for roundabout consturction