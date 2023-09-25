Pitt County offering middles and high school immunization clinics

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Health Department (PCHD) has partnered with Pitt County Schools and the ECU Health Medical Center School Nurse Program to hold immunization clinics to help ensure students meet the state immunization requirements.

Officials with PCHD say that the clinics are specifically for middle and high school students and will be held on September 28 and September 29 at the Health Department. Appointments are required.

Health Department officials say that appointments for kindergarten immunizations will not be offered at these clinics. Kindergarten immunizations can be scheduled at other times at the Health Department.

Health Department officials say there is no cost for eligible children for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Vaccines For Children (VFC) Program.

Officials also say that eligibility requirements include being younger than 19 years of age and meeting one of the following: Medicaid-eligible, Uninsured, Underinsured, or American Indian or Alaska Native. Medicaid, BCBS, and MedCost insurance will also be accepted. Upfront payment for Menquadfi and Tdap will be required if the child is also covered by other insurance carriers.

To make an appointment for the Immunization Clinics (middle/high school students only), call 252-902-2449.

