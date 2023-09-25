Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Pitt County Commissioners meeting to discuss rescue plan fund

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A board of commissioners has called a special meeting tonight.

The Pitt County Board of Commissioners plans to hold to a special meeting Monday evening at 4 p.m.

The purpose of this meeting is to discuss allocations available from American Rescue Plan funds.

According to the White House, the COVID-era policy will provide emergency grants, lending, and investment to hard-hit small businesses.

Officials say there will be no public comment.

The meeting can be viewed on PittTV and the Pitt County YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors said two people died in a house fire Saturday night in Beaufort County.
UPDATE: Deputies release names of husband & wife believed to have died in Beaufort Co. house fire
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
A Greenville police officer rescues a dog from flood waters.
Greenville police officer rescues dog from flood waters
Rocky Mount suspicious vehicle call leads to arrest of Virginia felon
Generic Crime Scene
POLICE: Rocky Mount man accidently shoots himself after break in

Latest News

Tentative deal reached to end the Hollywood writers strike. No deal yet for actors
Tentative deal reached to end the Hollywood writers strike. No deal yet for actors
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Monday looking good; Staying quiet all week
First Alert Forecast September 25, 2023
First Alert Forecast September 25, 2023
West 5th Street closing in Greenville this morning