Pitt County Commissioners meeting to discuss rescue plan fund
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A board of commissioners has called a special meeting tonight.
The Pitt County Board of Commissioners plans to hold to a special meeting Monday evening at 4 p.m.
The purpose of this meeting is to discuss allocations available from American Rescue Plan funds.
According to the White House, the COVID-era policy will provide emergency grants, lending, and investment to hard-hit small businesses.
Officials say there will be no public comment.
The meeting can be viewed on PittTV and the Pitt County YouTube channel.
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.