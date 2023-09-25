Pitt County Commissioners meeting to discuss rescue plan fund

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A board of commissioners has called a special meeting tonight.

The Pitt County Board of Commissioners plans to hold to a special meeting Monday evening at 4 p.m.

The purpose of this meeting is to discuss allocations available from American Rescue Plan funds.

According to the White House, the COVID-era policy will provide emergency grants, lending, and investment to hard-hit small businesses.

Officials say there will be no public comment.

The meeting can be viewed on PittTV and the Pitt County YouTube channel.

