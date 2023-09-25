Launch date for long awaited Medicaid expansion gets announced

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - More accessible and affordable healthcare coverage for North Carolina is on the way.

Monday marks a monumental day for Medicaid expansion, which will help thousands of North Carolinians in need.

In North Carolina, more than 600 thousand people will be getting the health coverage they need with this Medicaid expansion. This is exciting news for many, especially those who are in frequent need of healthcare, like seniors.

Governor Roy Cooper and NC DHHS secretary Kody Kinsley announced earlier Monday, the long-awaited Medicaid expansion will launch on December 1st.

This means more lower-income adults in the state will be eligible for healthcare coverage.

To put that into perspective, an individual making a little over 20 thousand dollars a year will qualify for Medicaid.

Lower-income seniors like Shirley Rodgers say that without Medicaid, her life would have looked completely different.

“I just probably wouldn’t have been able to get insulin, you know, and I probably would just have to eat right,” said Rodgers “That is what I’ve been trying to do, but I still need a little help with the insulin. I’m quite sure a lot of people would just probably die.”

Cooper says this has been his top priority since his first day as a governor, but hearing from everyday people in desperate need of affordable and accessible health coverage made it more urgent.

“They still can’t get ahead and can’t feel secure without worrying their bed sickness or an accident could bank rob them,” Cooper said. “To many of these families, I say, now, finally, help is on the way.”

Medicaid expansion will not only help with affordable hospital visits but also with providing mental health for veterans, help for substance use disorder, and rural hospitals.

Secretary Kinsley said North Carolina updated technology and health systems to make this transition smoother.

The Medicaid expansion launch date will not be affected by the government shutdown.

Those who will see changes in their SNAP benefits will be informed in the next few weeks.

