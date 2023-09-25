Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

It’s the last week for Netflix’s DVD shipments

FILE - The first DVD that Netflix ever mailed out was “Beetlejuice” on March 10, 1998.
FILE - The first DVD that Netflix ever mailed out was “Beetlejuice” on March 10, 1998.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Streaming giant Netflix revolutionized the way people watch television and movies, so much so that a lot of people may have forgotten it started out as a mail-order DVD rental operation.

That part of the business model largely fell into obscurity years ago and will officially end on Friday

The company announced in April the approaching end of DVD rental shipments.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos wrote on the company’s website, “After an incredible 25-year run, we’ve decided to wind down DVD.com later this year.”

The first DVD that Netflix ever mailed out was “Beetlejuice” on March 10, 1998.

The company said in the following years, it had 40 million unique subscribers and mailed out upwards of 5 billion DVDs.

Netflix will send some subscribers 10 surprise DVDs in that final shipment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors said two people died in a house fire Saturday night in Beaufort County.
UPDATE: Deputies release names of husband & wife believed to have died in Beaufort Co. house fire
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
A Greenville police officer rescues a dog from flood waters.
Greenville police officer rescues dog from flood waters
Rocky Mount suspicious vehicle call leads to arrest of Virginia felon
Generic Crime Scene
POLICE: Rocky Mount man accidently shoots himself after break in

Latest News

Tentative deal reached to end the Hollywood writers strike. No deal yet for actors
Tentative deal reached to end the Hollywood writers strike. No deal yet for actors
Jamie Marion
Man in officer-involved shooting identified; in serious condition at ECU Health
Production starts at tornado-damaged Pfizer plant in Rocky Mount
Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., speaks during a news conference, Sept. 20, 2022, on Capitol Hill in...
Democratic Sen. Menendez says cash found in home was from his personal savings, not bribe proceeds