Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

POLICE: Employee held up Kinston Burger King

Iking Rafael Jones
Iking Rafael Jones(Kinston Police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police say an Eastern Carolina Burger King employee wanted to have it “his way” and robbed his employer.

Kinston police have warrants out for Iking Jones charging him with the armed robbery.

The holdup happened on September 16th at the fast food restaurant on North Herritage Street.

Police say the robber pointed a handgun at employees and demanded money from the store.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the 37-year-old Jones should call the Kinston police Tip Line at 252-939-4020 or Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors said two people died in a house fire Saturday night in Beaufort County.
UPDATE: Deputies release names of husband & wife believed to have died in Beaufort Co. house fire
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
Rocky Mount suspicious vehicle call leads to arrest of Virginia felon
A Greenville police officer rescues a dog from flood waters.
Greenville police officer rescues dog from flood waters
Generic Crime Scene
POLICE: Rocky Mount man accidently shoots himself after break in

Latest News

Tentative deal reached to end the Hollywood writers strike. No deal yet for actors
Tentative deal reached to end the Hollywood writers strike. No deal yet for actors
ECU host hazing prevention week.
ECU hosts a week of events dedicated to hazing prevention
Buxton Beach
Advisory issued for portion of Cape Hatteras National Seashore
Marshall Williford, Jr.
SBI Agents arrest Edenton man on decades-old child sex charges