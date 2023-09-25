POLICE: Employee held up Kinston Burger King

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police say an Eastern Carolina Burger King employee wanted to have it “his way” and robbed his employer.

Kinston police have warrants out for Iking Jones charging him with the armed robbery.

The holdup happened on September 16th at the fast food restaurant on North Herritage Street.

Police say the robber pointed a handgun at employees and demanded money from the store.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the 37-year-old Jones should call the Kinston police Tip Line at 252-939-4020 or Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

