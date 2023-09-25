Advertise With Us
Governor Cooper to announce Medicaid Expansion launch date today

(Carolyn Kaster | AP)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State officials are expected to announce the start date for the expansion of Medicaid care in the Tar Heel state on Monday afternoon.

Governor Roy Cooper and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley are to announce the timeline regarding the Medicaid Expansion.

It’s expected to happen today at 1 p.m. at the North Carolina Executive Mansion in Raleigh.

