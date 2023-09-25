Advertise With Us
ECU hosts a week of events dedicated to hazing prevention

By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Monday is the start of National Hazing Prevention Week and East Carolina University is holding an event each day to remind their students that hazing should not be a part of a new member process.

In one of the most recent studies posted by hazingpreventionnetwork.org, 55% of college students involved in clubs, teams, or other organizations experienced some kind of hazing. This is one of the reasons why ECU feels it so important to host their events this week

Students will have the opportunity to attend events all week, encouraging hazing prevention and support for anyone who may have experienced hazing.

“For a really long time people have associated hazing with fraternity and sorority life as a standard practice and something we just have to go through, and it’s really not part of the foundation,” said guest speaker Michelle Guobadia.

The Director of Greek life at UNC Charlotte is the keynote speaker who kicks off the week’s events.

“I want them to start thinking a little bit more critically, a little bit more big picture, a little bit more. what am I doing, and are really these my values,” said Guobadia.

With a goal to remind students and new members of their organizations’ true morals.

“Asking new members just for a ride cause people don’t realize that, but making someone do anything of that sort is still hazing, so our biggest thing is obviously not doing any of that or all that stuff but making them feel we’re your friends we’re not here to bash you or make you feel bad, said Alpha Sigma Phi President Brendon Mudd.

The Alpha Sigma Phi President also wants to remind anyone who may have experienced hazing to speak up, whether that be to your organization or your university.

If any student has experienced hazing or suspects someone is being hazed they can report it anonymously online at ECU’s Office of Student Rights and Responsibilities website.

Some of the other events this week will include a resource fair and a hazing prevention panel.

