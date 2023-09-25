Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Driver choking on French fry crashes into car rental business

Car crashes into Henderson Enterprise after driver chokes on french fry
By Aaron Chatman and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) - Police say a car crashed into a rental car business in Kentucky after the driver choked on a French fry and passed out.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. Sunday at an Enterprise Rent-A-Car location on Highway 41 in Henderson, according to WFIE.

Police Sgt. Bill Russell said the two people in the car had just stopped at the McDonald’s drive-thru down the street when the driver, who is in his 50s, started choking on a French fry. The driver tried to pull over before passing out and driving into the car rental business.

Russell said the two people were responsive when emergency crews arrived on scene. They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

“They were outside the vehicle, inside the building,” Russell said. “Of course, they were pretty shook up, but they just had small lacerations.”

Fortunately, no one was inside the building, as it is closed on Sundays. If workers had been sitting at their desks when the crash happened, Russell said it could have been deadly.

Crews responding to the accident said parts of the building sustained structural damage.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neighbors said two people died in a house fire Saturday night in Beaufort County.
UPDATE: Deputies release names of husband & wife believed to have died in Beaufort Co. house fire
A blue-fleshed rock greenling caught out of Homer recently went viral on Facebook for its...
Man catches fish that looks like a creature out of a Dr. Seuss book
A Greenville police officer rescues a dog from flood waters.
Greenville police officer rescues dog from flood waters
Rocky Mount suspicious vehicle call leads to arrest of Virginia felon
Generic Crime Scene
POLICE: Rocky Mount man accidently shoots himself after break in

Latest News

Tentative deal reached to end the Hollywood writers strike. No deal yet for actors
Tentative deal reached to end the Hollywood writers strike. No deal yet for actors
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Monday looking good; Staying quiet all week
First Alert Forecast September 25, 2023
First Alert Forecast September 25, 2023
West 5th Street closing in Greenville this morning