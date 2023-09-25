Camp Lejeune issues 5-year report on Florence rebuild

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Last week marked the 5-year anniversary of Hurricane Florence bringing destructive winds and rain to the coast of North Carolina, causing billions of dollars worth of damage across Eastern North Carolina, including its Marine Corps installations.

According to the Marine Corps, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic started Officer in Charge of Construction-Florence (OICC Florence) and assigned it the task of executing the billion-dollar budget to repair and replace facilities across MCB Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River and Cherry Point.

The command provides engineering, construction, and acquisition services supporting the Marine Corps’ recovery from the hurricane.

According to the Marine Corps, the new command has been instrumental in the construction of operational facilities that include a CH-53K hangar that supports the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, general infrastructure repairs to the Marine Corps Air Station New River flightline, the Onslow Beach bridge, and the railroad trestle project connecting Camp Lejeune and Cherry Point.

Military construction projects across the installations in Eastern North Carolina range from headquarters buildings, a barracks facility, and a mess hall to training facilities, and several emergency services buildings.

The Marine Corps says that aside from military construction, there are nearly 150 facilities sustainment and restoration projects which include maintenance and repair projects, real property renovation, planning, and design.

“Since Hurricane Florence impacted our communities, we are making tremendous progress on our installation recovery,” said Colonel Adolfo Garcia, commander, Marine Corps Installations East – Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. “All of the repairs and construction work have been sequenced to better manage the workload and workforce. Despite the global supply chain challenges we’ve faced, especially during the height of COVID, nearly 90% of the repairs to existing buildings and infrastructure are complete and construction of 40 new buildings is nearly halfway done. By the end of 2025, our installations will have buildings that are more resilient and more purpose-built to accommodate our Marines and Sailors as they prepare to meet the global challenges of the 21st century.”

