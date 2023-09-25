Belhaven recovers from Ophelia’s damage

BELHAVEN, N.C. (WITN) - Many businesses and residents are recovering from the damage Tropical Storm Ophelia left behind in Belhaven. However, the town’s resilience and camaraderie have made this process a quick one.

Ophelia came through early Saturday morning and flooded the streets and businesses throughout the ENC region. However, in Belhaven, the storm left some significant damage.

“Came back at 7:30 Saturday morning and it was just up to the door, no flooding as of yet, so we thought we were in the home clear, and then about an hour later, there was 10 to 12 inches inside the store,” Business owner, Cassandra Eible said.

According to Town Manager Lynn Davis, recovery efforts started almost immediately.

This is not the town’s first rodeo, they have had significant flood issues in the past, so they knew how to tackle this one, and contract crews were out helping businesses right away.

“The spirit of resilience is always amazing in Belhaven after an event like this. Even on Saturday afternoon as things started to calm down, you saw business owners helping business owners,” Davis said.

For many businesses, carpets had to be ripped out and the stores had to be completely wiped out; many had to start fresh.

“From what we estimated, it was around 20 businesses that had flood damage, minimal residential damage. I have had a few calls from residents who wanted to know what to do with their vehicles that got flooded,” Mayor, Ricky Credle said.

According to Davis, the flood waters have receded and the levels are back to normal so the recovery process will not be stalled due to any high water.

Businesses do plan on opening back up in Belhaven later this week.

