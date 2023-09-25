Arrested made in connection to Bertie County shooting

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in a shooting that happened on Saturday.

According to the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office, shots were fired at the Duck Thru in Lewiston during the day.

Officials describe the scene as chaotic, and deputies said they found several shell casings in the parking lot from people shooting at each other. They also said there were several bystanders, but no one was injured.

After an investigation led by Deputy T. Battle and assisted by Lt. M Phelps led to the arrest of 20-year-old Zyreke Pugh.

Pugh has been arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm from within an enclosure to incite fear, carry concealed gun. Pugh is held in the Bertie/Martin Regional Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.

A juvenile has been taken into secure custody. The investigation is ongoing, and more charges may still be coming on other individuals.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.