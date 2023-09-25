Advisory issued for portion of Cape Hatteras National Seashore

BUXTON, N.C. (WITN) - A precautionary advisory has been issued for portions of the Cape Hatteras National Seashore after recent beach erosion likely exposed petroleum-contaminated soil at the old Coast Guard Station.

The Dare County Department of Health and Human Services issued the advisory along with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Public Health, Cape Hatteras National Seashore, and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

According to the department, there was a lot of military activity in the advisory area during the 1950s and through parts of the 1980s. Soil samples were taken by the Coast Guard after rangers with Cape Hatteras National Seashore noticed a strong smell of fuel.

The area included in the advisory runs from 46285 Old Lighthouse Road, up to and including the first jetty.

“We are aware of the situation along the shorelines of Buxton, N.C., and our technical team has made this a priority as they look into the matter,” said Cheri Pritchard, with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. “The Department of Defense (DoD) is committed to protecting human health and the environment and improving public safety by cleaning up environmental contamination of former military properties. If it is determined the petroleum-contaminated soil is related to a Formerly Used Defense Site (FUDS), the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers does respond to DoD-generated contamination that occurred before the property was transferred to private owners or to federal, state, tribal, or local government entities. Active communication, coordination, consultation, and collaboration with those entities are critical in planning and carrying out cleanups. The Corps works hard to keep all interested parties informed and offers opportunities for dialogue throughout the cleanup phases.”

Until the area is declared safe, environmental and public health officials recommend:

Avoid swimming, wading or fishing in this area in Buxton at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, from approximately 46285 Old Lighthouse Road, to and including, the first jetty until further notice.

If skin comes in contact with contaminated sediment or water, thoroughly wash the affected area with soap and water.

In addition to the potential health risks related to petroleum contamination, the department says that there are a number of remnants of previous Coast Guard and Naval installations, including concrete bunkers and steel infrastructure that may pose hazards to swimmers, surfers, and beachgoers.

The department also warned that if you live in or near the advisory area and have a private drinking well, they recommended that you have the well water sampled to ensure it does not contain contaminants. If the well is a drinking water well, you can contact the Dare County Department of Health & Human Services at 252.475.5088 to schedule sampling.

The department asks anyone who notices any plumes, sheens, or fish kills in this area, to avoid coming into contact with these waters and report these conditions by calling 800.424.8802.

