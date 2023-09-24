Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Winning numbers drawn for $750 million Powerball jackpot

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 27 consecutive drawings.
The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 27 consecutive drawings.(Source: MGN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot reached at $750 million, the seventh-largest in the lottery’s history, ahead of Saturday’s night drawing.

The jackpot’s cash value is $350.6 million, if the winner opts for a lump-sum payment.

The winning numbers are 1, 12, 20, 33, 66 and 21.

The jackpot has ballooned because no one has hit all six numbers for 27 consecutive drawings, including the most recent one Wednesday.

The last jackpot winner, from California, hit a big one on July 19 - $1.08 billion, the third-largest Powerball jackpot ever won.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of the11 AM update from the National Hurricane Center, here is the latest on Tropical Storm...
First Alert Weather Day: Ophelia weakens to a tropical depression; Gusty winds and coastal flooding continues
Power outage
UPDATE: Thousands in ENC without power as Ophelia makes landfall
Lauren Baker
Farewell to WITN’s Lauren Baker
Road Closed
OPHELIA: ENC temporary road closures
Man arrested for decades-old sex crimes.
SBI Agents arrest Edenton man on decades-old child sex charges

Latest News

Governor Roy Cooper addresses impacts of Ophelia
\Governor Roy Cooper addresses impacts of Ophelia
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., stops for reporters' questions about passing a...
With House Republicans in turmoil, colleagues implore GOP holdouts not to shut down government
Philippe officially becomes the 17th named storm of the season as it moves through the Atlantic...
Watching the tropics: Tropical Storm Philippe forms in the Atlantic, plus one area being monitored for possible development
ECU Football Pirate Purple Haze Entrance
ECU wins first game of season against Gardner Webb