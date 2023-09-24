Watching the tropics: Tropical Storm Philippe forms in the Atlantic, plus one area being monitored for possible development

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The National Hurricane Center (NHC) began issuing updates on Tropical Storm Philippe earlier this evening. At 5 pm, the center of Tropical Storm Philippe was located over the open waters of the Atlantic. Maximum sustained winds were near 40 mph with wind gusts approaching 50 mph. The minimum central pressure was around 1005 mb and the general forward motion was towards the west at 14 mph.

The NHC’s forecast, shows Philippe moving westward over the coming days, while being steered by the North Atlantic High Pressure. By Wednesday, a midlatitude jet stream will eventually recurve Philippe towards the north, while also intensifying the system into a strong tropical storm. The NHC’s intensity forecast only indicate slow, gradually strengthening for Tropical Storm Philippe.

Philippe officially becomes the 17th named storm of the season as it moves through the Atlantic basin (Russell James)

