Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Watching the tropics: Tropical Storm Philippe forms in the Atlantic, plus one area being monitored for possible development

Philippe poses no threat to Eastern NC
By Russell James
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The National Hurricane Center (NHC) began issuing updates on Tropical Storm Philippe earlier this evening. At 5 pm, the center of Tropical Storm Philippe was located over the open waters of the Atlantic. Maximum sustained winds were near 40 mph with wind gusts approaching 50 mph. The minimum central pressure was around 1005 mb and the general forward motion was towards the west at 14 mph.

The NHC’s forecast, shows Philippe moving westward over the coming days, while being steered by the North Atlantic High Pressure. By Wednesday, a midlatitude jet stream will eventually recurve Philippe towards the north, while also intensifying the system into a strong tropical storm. The NHC’s intensity forecast only indicate slow, gradually strengthening for Tropical Storm Philippe.

Philippe officially becomes the 17th named storm of the season as it moves through the Atlantic...
Philippe officially becomes the 17th named storm of the season as it moves through the Atlantic basin(Russell James)

Stay with WITN and WITN.COM as we track the remaining storms this hurricane season.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of the11 AM update from the National Hurricane Center, here is the latest on Tropical Storm...
First Alert Weather Day: Ophelia weakens to a tropical depression; Gusty winds and coastal flooding continues
Power outage
UPDATE: Thousands in ENC without power as Ophelia makes landfall
Lauren Baker
Farewell to WITN’s Lauren Baker
Road Closed
OPHELIA: ENC temporary road closures
Man arrested for decades-old sex crimes.
SBI Agents arrest Edenton man on decades-old child sex charges

Latest News

ECU Football Pirate Purple Haze Entrance
ECU wins first game of season against Gardner Webb
14th Street flooding near the intersection of Charles Blvd. in Greenville.
Greenville experiences Ophelia flooding and road closures throughout ECU game
As of the11 AM update from the National Hurricane Center, here is the latest on Tropical Storm...
First Alert Weather Day: Ophelia weakens to a tropical depression; Gusty winds and coastal flooding continues
Govenor Roy Cooper speaks on floods in North Carolina after Ophelia.
Governor Roy Cooper addresses impacts of Ophelia