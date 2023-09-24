Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Scattered clouds and mild conditions tonight; Quiet weather to start off the week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Within the last 24 hours, Eastern NC went from experiencing tropical storm force conditions brought by Ophelia, to partly cloudy skies, gentle breezes and warm temperatures.

Over the next couple of days, high pressure will aim to keep many of us across the east nice and dry. High pressure will also promote autumnal conditions, with daytime highs forecast to reach the 70s and lower 80s, along with sunny to partly cloudy skies ⛅.

By mid to late week, a series of surface boundaries including a low pressure system over the Great Lakes, will sponsor an increase in cloud cover and opportunities for showers across the region. As of now, the current timeframe for the soggy weather is around late Wednesday - Friday afternoon and evening. If you have plans later this week, be sure to have an umbrella ☔or rain jacket on standby.

As for other tropical activity, Tropical Storm Philippe is forecasted to stay out to sea this week, as it remains tropical storm status, and another area off the coast of Africa. Both storms pose no threat to the United States.

