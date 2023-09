GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Since the start of tracking Ophelia last week, this storm was forecasted to bring several inches of rainfall and gusty winds to Eastern North Carolina. That is what exactly what several of our hometowns saw as of Sunday morning.

Here are the latest rainfall amounts from Ophelia for Eastern North Carolina. (WITN)

Flooded neighborhood street from Ophelia in Washington, NC. (Viewer photo) (WITN)

Here are the max wind gust reports from Ophelia for the ENC area. (WITN)

