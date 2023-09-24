Advertise With Us
NEIGHBORS: Two people dead following Beaufort County house fire

Neighbors said two people died in a house fire Saturday night in Beaufort County.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is working to gather details about a fatal fire in Beaufort County.

It happened at a home on Portside Drive Saturday night.

The Portside Drive fire is captured in a picture across the Pamlico River.
The Portside Drive fire is captured in a picture across the Pamlico River.(Stuart O'Neal)

Several neighbors in the community tell our reporter Baileigh Bockover that two people died in the blaze.

So far, no officials in the county are confirming the deaths.

Emergency Management Director Chris Newkirk said that multiple fire departments responded to the scene but referred us to the sheriff’s office for more details.

Major Jeremy Hewitt with the sheriff’s office was at the scene Sunday morning but did not provide any information including if anyone died in the fire. but later said that a press release would be coming.

