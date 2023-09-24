Advertise With Us
Greenville police officer rescues dog from flood waters

A Greenville police officer rescues dog from flood waters.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A police officer is being hailed a hero after rescuing a dog from flood waters.

Greenville police shared video of Officer B. Schultz coming to the dogs aid amid flood waters off of Dunbrook Drive.

We’re told small pit bull was tied to a fence and was inches from drowning.

The dog is safe and police said Animal Protective Services will be doing a follow-up investigation.

A good Samaritan made the original call that led to the rescue.

Police credit that call with saving the dogs life.

