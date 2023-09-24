Duke football to host ESPN College GameDay for first time

DURHAM (Duke Athletics)– ESPN’s College GameDay will travel to Duke this coming weekend as the Blue Devils host Notre Dame.

The traveling three-hour pregame college football show is hosted by Rece Davis with analysts Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee and Lee Corso joining the set.

Additional fan and parking information will be announced later this week.

The game between Duke and Notre Dame kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30 on ABC.

