Duke football to host ESPN College GameDay for first time

Undefeated Duke hosts Notre Dame
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 12:27 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DURHAM (Duke Athletics)– ESPN’s College GameDay will travel to Duke this coming weekend as the Blue Devils host Notre Dame.

The traveling three-hour pregame college football show is hosted by Rece Davis with analysts Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee and Lee Corso joining the set. 

Additional fan and parking information will be announced later this week.

The game between Duke and Notre Dame kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30 on ABC.

For more information on Duke Football, follow the Blue Devils on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram by searching “DukeFOOTBALL”.

