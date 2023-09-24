Cape Lookout shares first post Ophelia update

CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. (WITN) - Cape Lookout National Seashore officials are sharing their first update after Tropical Storm Ophelia.

According to officials, the docks at Harkers Island took quite a beating, with repairs needing to be made before they can be used safely. Until the repairs are made, the ferry operations will be interrupted.

A report from Great Island shows very minimal damage. Officials said there were some screens blown out of windows and substantial flooding in the camp and the back road. Yet, there is no significant damage to structures or serious overwash.

Officials say as long as the weather cooperates, they plan on conducting additional “on-island” assessments to the lighthouse and Portsmouth tomorrow.

