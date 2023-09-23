Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Ophelia Landfall Expecting Overnight

Heavy Rain, Wind, Storm Surge, Tornado Threats Continue
By Zach Holder
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Ophelia makes landfall early Saturday morning bringing its worst rain, wind, and surge to the coast. Landfall is expected somewhere in Onslow or Carteret County. Winds may gust as high as 60-70 mph at landfall before the wind field falls apart. Storm surge up the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers could reach 4-6 feet as easterly solid winds blow in. Highest rainfall rates and best potential for flash flooding will be around the center of Idalia near where the storm makes landfall and moves in. Some areas could pick up an additional 3-6″ if the center of the storm stays organized. As for tornadoes, a watch may be needed after midnight through mid-morning Saturday. Some spots may see rain come to an end quickly Saturday but wind will linger a bit longer. Rain is still possible for the start of ECU’s game in Greenville but should come to an end through the game. Even the winds don’t look too bad throughout the game.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ophelia is set to make landfall along the Crystal Coast early Saturday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: Hurricane watches issued for select ENC counties
Pictured left to right: Demonsha Carr, Brandon Pridgen.
POLICE: Two men charged with attempted first-degree murder in Kinston
Here are the First Alert Weather headlines ahead of Potential Tropical Cyclone 16.
Tropical storm warnings issued as Tropical Cyclone 16 forms off our coast, ready to push rain over ENC
Christopher Harris made his first court appearance this morning.
Son charged with elderly woman’s murder after deadly Craven County fire
Court records show that Isaac Dawson, 45, was sentenced to 36 months in prison after pleading...
Wilson business owner sentenced in national COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

Tropical Storm Ophelia is set to make landfall along the Crystal Coast early Saturday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: Landfall expected overnight in Onslow/Carteret County
Tropical Storm Ophelia is expected to come through ENC soon
New Bern sees flooding as Tropical Storm Ophelia nears
NCEL 09-22-2023
NCEL 09-22-2023
MegaMillions 8-22-23
Megamillions 9-22-23