Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Ophelia Landfall Expecting Overnight

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Ophelia makes landfall early Saturday morning bringing its worst rain, wind, and surge to the coast. Landfall is expected somewhere in Onslow or Carteret County. Winds may gust as high as 60-70 mph at landfall before the wind field falls apart. Storm surge up the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers could reach 4-6 feet as easterly solid winds blow in. Highest rainfall rates and best potential for flash flooding will be around the center of Idalia near where the storm makes landfall and moves in. Some areas could pick up an additional 3-6″ if the center of the storm stays organized. As for tornadoes, a watch may be needed after midnight through mid-morning Saturday. Some spots may see rain come to an end quickly Saturday but wind will linger a bit longer. Rain is still possible for the start of ECU’s game in Greenville but should come to an end through the game. Even the winds don’t look too bad throughout the game.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.