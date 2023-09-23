Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Truck driver helps family stranded on side of road in Texas heat: ‘I’m glad I was there’

A truck driver helped a family with an infant after their car broke down in the scorching Texas...
A truck driver helped a family with an infant after their car broke down in the scorching Texas heat.(KHOU via CNN)
By Rekha Muddaraj, KHOU
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KHOU) - A truck driver is now an honorary deputy after he rescued a family from the scorching Houston heat a few weeks ago.

Mark Sellers, a truck driver for H-E-B, says he saw the couple with an infant on the side of the road having car trouble.

According to Sellers, the heat index was over 100 degrees that day, so he pulled over and let the family cool off in his vehicle while they called for help.

“I’m glad I was there. I am not one for attention, but this is a feel-good story,” Sellers said.

The Mizell family said Sellers is their hero for helping them and their 8-week-old daughter during rush hour traffic.

“You don’t expect to ever be in a situation like that. And it was just terrifying,” said first-time mother Starla Mizell. “I know that he was a vessel for God to help us. I know that for sure.”

Sellers was celebrated on Thursday for his actions. His colleagues said helping others comes naturally to him.

According to the company, Sellers has been an employee for 14 years.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Ophelia is set to make landfall along the Crystal Coast early Saturday morning.
First Alert Weather Day: Hurricane watches issued for select ENC counties
Pictured left to right: Demonsha Carr, Brandon Pridgen.
POLICE: Two men charged with attempted first-degree murder in Kinston
Here are the First Alert Weather headlines ahead of Potential Tropical Cyclone 16.
Tropical storm warnings issued as Tropical Cyclone 16 forms off our coast, ready to push rain over ENC
Christopher Harris made his first court appearance this morning.
Son charged with elderly woman’s murder after deadly Craven County fire
Court records show that Isaac Dawson, 45, was sentenced to 36 months in prison after pleading...
Wilson business owner sentenced in national COVID-19 fraud scheme

Latest News

Tropical Storm Ophelia
Some local governments have declared a State of Emergency
Sheneen McClain, mother of Elijah McClain, looks on outside the courtroom at the Adams County...
Video of Elijah McClain’s stop by police shown as officers on trial in Black man’s death
This Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Tropical Storm Ophelia off the mid-Atlantic coast producing winds just below hurricane force
President Biden Announces New Office of Gun Violence Prevention